Court grants order to serve APC Chairman, Ganduje on bribery charges

News Agency Of Nigeria

Court ordered all parties involved should present their fiat to the court and adjourned the matter until July 11.

Chairman All Progressive Congress (APC) Abdullahi-Ganduje and wife, Dr Hafsat Ganduje
The Kano State Government dragged Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat Umar, and his Son, Umar Abdullahi to the court over eight counts of misappropriation, and diversion of funds during his eight-year tenure in office.

Others charged with Ganduje are; Abubakar Bawuro, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited and Lasage General Enterprises Limited are charged with eight counts of bribery allegations, misappropriation and division of public funds running into billions of naira.

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu, gave the order following an application made to that effect by the counsel to the State government, Zahradeen Kofar-Mata who stands in for the led prosecution counsel, Ya’u Adamu Esq.

Earlier, the 6th respondent counsel, Nureini Jimoh, SAN, had challenged the appearance of the led prosecution counsel, Ya’u Adamu and his team on the ground that there is a fiat given to a specific person and only that person can appear in this case.

He objected to the motion exparte seeking to serve the respondents through substituted means.

The prosecution counsel, Ya’u Adamu, told the court that since his appearance had been challenged by the 6th respondent counsel, Barr. Zahradeen Kofar-Mata, will move the application on motion exparte.

"My lord Kofar-Mata has a fiat to appear in any matter concerning financial crime.

“I urge the court to allow us to move this motion,” he said.

Kofar-Mata moved the motion exparte filed dated May 29, supported by 7 paragraphs seeking to serve the respondents through substituted means by publishing them in two national daily newspapers. Adamu-Aliyu ordered all parties involved should present their fiat to the court and adjourned the matter until July 11, for a hearing.

El-Rufai faces probe by Kaduna assembly over alleged financial misconduct

US lawmakers want Biden to rescue Binance executive held ‘hostage’ in Nigeria

Lagos Govt to hand over 270 housing units in Egan-Igando after 21-year delay

Fresh banknotes with King Charles III enter circulation

Hamas demands Israeli withdrawal, permanent ceasefire to end Gaza war

Yobe Govt sends repentant Boko Haram on counter insurgency mission for peace

How Sanwo-Olu, Fubara, Yusuf, 27 govs spent ₦968.64bn on refreshments, others in 3 months

Court grants order to serve APC Chairman, Ganduje on bribery charges

Cubana Chief Priest's naira abuse case adjourned to June 25

