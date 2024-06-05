Court grants order to serve APC Chairman, Ganduje on bribery charges

The Kano State Government dragged Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat Umar, and his Son, Umar Abdullahi to the court over eight counts of misappropriation, and diversion of funds during his eight-year tenure in office.

Others charged with Ganduje are; Abubakar Bawuro, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited and Lasage General Enterprises Limited are charged with eight counts of bribery allegations, misappropriation and division of public funds running into billions of naira.

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu, gave the order following an application made to that effect by the counsel to the State government, Zahradeen Kofar-Mata who stands in for the led prosecution counsel, Ya’u Adamu Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the 6th respondent counsel, Nureini Jimoh, SAN, had challenged the appearance of the led prosecution counsel, Ya’u Adamu and his team on the ground that there is a fiat given to a specific person and only that person can appear in this case.

He objected to the motion exparte seeking to serve the respondents through substituted means.

The prosecution counsel, Ya’u Adamu, told the court that since his appearance had been challenged by the 6th respondent counsel, Barr. Zahradeen Kofar-Mata, will move the application on motion exparte.

"My lord Kofar-Mata has a fiat to appear in any matter concerning financial crime.

“I urge the court to allow us to move this motion,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT