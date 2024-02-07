Court grants Falana's request seeking price control of goods in Nigeria

Justice Lewis-Allagoa granted the order following an originating motion by human rights activist, Chief Femi Falana (SAN).

At the last adjourned date on Jan. 24, the court had adjourned the case until Feb. 7, (today), following the absence of the counsel for the respondents.

Falana filed the suit against the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Price Control Board, seeking a declaration that by virtue of the Price Control Act, the respondent was under a duty to fix the prices of goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

The applicant had also urged the court to decide whether, by virtue of Section 4 of the Price Control Act, the first defendant is carrying out its duty to impose a price on any goods of the kind specified in the First Schedule to the Price Control Act.

On Wednesday, the court held that having heard the applicant’s suit FHC/L/CS/869/2023, and since there was no counter-affidavit from the respondents, the prayers of the applicant were granted.

The court, consequently, ordered the respondent to fix the prices of milk, flour, salt, sugar, bicycles and their spare parts, matches, motorcycles and their spare parts, motor vehicles and their spare parts.

The court also ordered the respondent to fix the price of petroleum products, which include: diesel, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and kerosene.

“I have heard the applicant Femi Falana in the suit no SAN, FHC/L/CS/869/2023, and I have also discovered that despite the service of the originating motion on the respondents, namely Attorney-General of the Federation and the Price Control Board, there was no opposition to it by way of counter-affidavit,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the judge, all the facts deposed in the affidavit attached to the originating motion were therefore deemed admitted.

“All prayers sought for in the motion papers are hereby granted as prayed,” he held.