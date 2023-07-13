Court grants CEO ₦‎10m bail for allegedly issuing dud cheque

The police charged Nkereuwen on four-counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and issuance of dud cheque.

In his ruling, Justice Aliyu Shafa ordered that the defendant must produce two sureties whom must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Shafa ordered that one of the sureties must be a civil servant not beyond Level 12 and the other surety a businessman or woman with business within the jurisdiction of the court.

He said that the sureties must provide their driver’s license or National Identity Card and also swear an affidavit of means.

Shafa, however, adjourned the matter until Oct. 31 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Peter Ejike alleged that the defendant and others now at large conspired and used the defendant’s company to defraud one Ms Jennifer Aneke of ₦5 million.

Ejike said the defendant collected the said sum under false pretence for the sale of a plot of land he claimed was his sometime in 2021.

He said that the defendant used his company’s FCMB cheque and issued a Dishonored cheque of ₦3 million to the complainant when she requested for the refund of her ₦5 million.

The offence he said contravened the provisions of Sections 96, 311, Section 1 of advance fee fraud and Section 1(a) and punishable under Section 1(b) of the dishonored cheque offences Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Samson Esekhaigbe filed a bail application and prayed for the court to grant his client bail on most liberal terms.