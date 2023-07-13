ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court grants CEO ₦‎10m bail for allegedly issuing dud cheque

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Defence Counsel, Samson Esekhaigbe filed a bail application and prayed for the court to grant his client bail on most liberal terms.

Court grants CEO ₦‎10m bail for allegedly issuing dud cheque. [GlobalTimes]
Court grants CEO ₦‎10m bail for allegedly issuing dud cheque. [GlobalTimes]

Recommended articles

The police charged Nkereuwen on four-counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and issuance of dud cheque.

In his ruling, Justice Aliyu Shafa ordered that the defendant must produce two sureties whom must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Shafa ordered that one of the sureties must be a civil servant not beyond Level 12 and the other surety a businessman or woman with business within the jurisdiction of the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the sureties must provide their driver’s license or National Identity Card and also swear an affidavit of means.

Shafa, however, adjourned the matter until Oct. 31 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Peter Ejike alleged that the defendant and others now at large conspired and used the defendant’s company to defraud one Ms Jennifer Aneke of ₦5 million.

Ejike said the defendant collected the said sum under false pretence for the sale of a plot of land he claimed was his sometime in 2021.

He said that the defendant used his company’s FCMB cheque and issued a Dishonored cheque of ₦3 million to the complainant when she requested for the refund of her ₦5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The offence he said contravened the provisions of Sections 96, 311, Section 1 of advance fee fraud and Section 1(a) and punishable under Section 1(b) of the dishonored cheque offences Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Samson Esekhaigbe filed a bail application and prayed for the court to grant his client bail on most liberal terms.

Esekhaigbe cited Sections 158, 162, 163 and 164 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, saying that the defendant would not jump bail nor interfere with police investigations if granted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court grants CEO ₦‎10m bail for allegedly issuing dud cheque

Court grants CEO ₦‎10m bail for allegedly issuing dud cheque

Reps to investigate alleged tax abuse by public officials

Reps to investigate alleged tax abuse by public officials

Police arrest 4 suspects over alleged conspiracy, kidnap of Swiss national

Police arrest 4 suspects over alleged conspiracy, kidnap of Swiss national

Global conference on anti-corruption sets agenda for Tinubu

Global conference on anti-corruption sets agenda for Tinubu

15 children with health challenges receive ₦‎100m succour

15 children with health challenges receive ₦‎100m succour

NDLEA destroys 25.5 tons illicit substances in Sokoto

NDLEA destroys 25.5 tons illicit substances in Sokoto

Lawmakers to get ₦‎70bn from Tinubu's ₦‎819bn palliative package

Lawmakers to get ₦‎70bn from Tinubu's ₦‎819bn palliative package

Soyinka remains an inspiration, says Tinubu

Soyinka remains an inspiration, says Tinubu

MDAs owe EKEDC over ₦‎42bn – MD

MDAs owe EKEDC over ₦‎42bn – MD

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies