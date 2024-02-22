Court gives FG 7 days to charge detained Miyetti Allah president

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order following the expiration of the earlier order granted the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to remand Bodejo for 15 days in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (NIA) pending the conclusion of his investigation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government, in a motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/141/2024, sought an order to remand Bodejo, the sole respondent, in the NIA custody pending the conclusion of the investigation and arraignment in court.

The motion was dated and filed Feb. 5 by M.B. Abubakar, Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation in the office of the AGF and Minister of Justice.

In the affidavit deposed to by Noma Wando, a litigation officer in the ministry, he said Bodejo was arrested on Jan. 23 in Malia, Nasarawa State and was in custody.

Wando said that his arrest was predicated on the alleged raising of an armed militia to the detriment of the nation’s unity contrary to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, the suspect/respondent is being investigated for offences which constitute a threat to national security under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022).

“That if the suspect/respondent is released into the society, there Is a likelihood that he will continue to commit similar or more serious offences,” he said

Besides, Wando averred that if Bodejo was released into society, “there is a likelihood that he will jump his administrative bail, flee and evade his trial or fail to make himself available for his trial in court.”

Justice Ekwo had, on Feb. 7, granted the ex-parte motion after it was moved by F.N. Umoh and adjourned until today for a report.

When the matter was called on Thursday, Umoh said though an application to remand the suspect was granted by the court in the last adjourned date, it was yesterday (on Wednesday) that the NIA forwarded Bodejo’s statement to the AGF’s office.

He said because of the bureaucratic process, they could not file a charge as directed by the court.

He, therefore, prayed to the court for a date to enable them to file a charge against Miyetti Allah's boss.

When the judge asked him how long it would take him to file the charge, the lawyer said seven days.

But Abdulkarim Maude, who appeared for Bodejo, informed the court that they had filed an application for enforcement of his fundamental rights on Feb. 7 and served the prosecution the same.

Justice Ekwo said that to make the matter simple, the prosecution should be given seven days to file so that Maude could respond appropriately.