Court dismisses suit against Tinubu over appointment of Ebie as NDDC Chairman

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that others joined in the suit were the Senate President, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the NDDC and Ebie himself.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, in a judgment, dismissed the suit on the ground that the case of the plaintiffs had become statute-barred. Justice Abdulmalik held that the plaintiffs failed to institute the action within three months after President Tinubu made the appointment as prescribed by the law.

The court noted that while Ebie was appointed to head the NDDC on August 29, 2023, the plaintiffs filed the suit on January 11, stressing that Sections 24(1) and (2) of the NDDC Act limited the litigants.

The judge, who declined to sack Ebie, also held that the suit was not properly commenced as the plaintiffs failed to seek the leave of the court to apply for a judicial review of President Tinubu’s action.

The court held that since the suit was not properly initiated, it, therefore, lacked the requisite jurisdiction to grant any of the reliefs that were sought by the plaintiffs. She, consequently, dismissed the suit and held that all the issues that were raised by the plaintiffs had become academic.

NAN reports that the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/28/2024 was instituted by the oil-producing communities in Bayelsa and Delta.

The communities had approached the court to nullify what they termed as President Tinubu’s illegal appointment in the NDDC. According to the plaintiffs, President Tinubu’s appointee, Ebie, was not qualified to head the board of the NDDC in view of the fact that he is not from “the oil producing area with the highest quantum of oil production.”

The plaintiffs, who prayed the court to intervene in the matter, insisted that the appointment was in breach of extant provisions of the NDDC Act.

The communities told the court that though the 5th defendant, Ebie, is from an oil-producing community, however, “the oil produced therefrom is insufficient, thus by the provisions of the law, he is unqualified for appointment as the Chairman of the 4th defendant’s board (NDDC).”

The suit was initially brought before the court by three oil-producing communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa – Bisangbene, Agge and Amatu1- through their leaders, Chief Goodnews Gereghewei, Chief Eddy Brayei and Jonah Engineyouwei.

However, communities in Delta later applied and were joined as plaintiffs in the matter. While Chief Jerry Mulade-Aroh represented Gbaramatu Kingdom, Jolomi Itsekure stood in for Itsekiri Oil and Gas Producing Communities, and Hon. Friday Ugedi represented Egbema Kingdom in Delta.

President Tinubu and the AGF had, through their lawyer, Maimuna Lami-Ashiru, challenged the competence of the suit. Likewise, counsel for the National Assembly, Umaru Jibril, as well as that of the NDDC and Ebie, Emmanuel Akumaye, urged the court to dismiss the suit for want of merit.

Reacting to the judgement, the NDDC Chairman, Ebie, described it as “well-considered, intelligently delivered and courageously sound.” According to him, by the ruling, the judiciary has once again proved that justice is never lacking in the Temple of Justice.

