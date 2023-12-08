ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court awards ₦50 million damages against Seyi Makinde, for unpaid debt

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Makinde and others challenged this decision at the Court of Appeal, leading to the recent judgment.

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state [Guardian]
Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state [Guardian]

Recommended articles

A three-member panel of justices unanimously condemned Governor Makinde's conduct, describing it as disrespectful to the nation's judicial system.

The court upheld the April 27 decision of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), instructing the state governor to pay the remaining debt.

The ₦4.9 billion debt arose from a Supreme Court judgment against Makinde, the state’s Attorney-General, Accountant-General, and four others in an appeal by chairmen and councillors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). They were dismissed by Makinde on May 29, 2019, upon assuming office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appellate court, in its judgment, supported the arguments presented by the lawyer to the ex-council chiefs, Musibau Adetunbi, SAN. It resolved two key issues against the appellants and dismissed the appeal filed by Makinde and six others for lacking merit.

As part of the judgment, the court awarded ₦50 million in costs against Makinde and co-appellants, to be paid to the ex-council chiefs led by Bashorun Mojeed Bosun Ajuwon.

Justice Danlami Senchi, delivering the lead judgment, stated that there was no dispute regarding the amount constituting the judgment debt.

He referred to a letter from the Oyo State Attorney-General dated December 13, 2021, where the state acknowledged the debt and committed to paying it within six months.

The judge criticised the appellants’ claim that the ex-council chiefs needed to obtain the consent of the Oyo State Attorney-General before initiating a garnishee proceeding.

ADVERTISEMENT

He argued that such a requirement would be unfair to the judgment creditors and insisted that the ex-council chiefs were justified in taking the legal steps to settle the debt.

In the May 7, 2021 judgment, the Supreme Court declared the ex-council chiefs' action as lawful, ordering the Oyo State Government to compute and pay their entitled salaries and allowances within three months. However, the state government only paid ₦1.5 billion, leading the judgment creditors to initiate a garnishee proceeding.

The High Court of the FCT, in an April 27 ruling, issued a garnishee order absolute, directing Makinde and others to pay the balance of the judgment debt in installments. The Court of Appeal affirmed this decision in the judgment delivered on Friday.

Justice Ebong of the FCT High Court mandated the payment of ₦1,374,889,425.60 immediately, with the remaining ₦2 billion to be paid quarterly in installments of ₦500 million, starting on July 31. Governor Makinde and others challenged this decision at the Court of Appeal, leading to the recent judgment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court awards ₦50 million damages against Seyi Makinde, for unpaid debt

Court awards ₦50 million damages against Seyi Makinde, for unpaid debt

Ministry of Power to collaborate with states to enhance power supply

Ministry of Power to collaborate with states to enhance power supply

Benue House of Assembly commends Governor Alia amid APC crisis

Benue House of Assembly commends Governor Alia amid APC crisis

IGP urged to immediately arrest Kwankwaso over alleged plot to destabilise nation

IGP urged to immediately arrest Kwankwaso over alleged plot to destabilise nation

Social Democratic Party dismisses rumours of coalition against President Tinubu

Social Democratic Party dismisses rumours of coalition against President Tinubu

CBN issues warning against counterfeit naira banknotes

CBN issues warning against counterfeit naira banknotes

CBN alerts Nigerians over counterfeit naira notes in circulation

CBN alerts Nigerians over counterfeit naira notes in circulation

Governor Fintiri presents ₦225.8bn 2024 budget for Adamawa

Governor Fintiri presents ₦225.8bn 2024 budget for Adamawa

Uba Sani addresses allegations of religious war, ethnic cleansing in Kaduna

Uba Sani addresses allegations of religious war, ethnic cleansing in Kaduna

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi assembly (TribuneOnline)

Kogi Assembly gives December 30 ultimatum to Education ministry over ₦497.3m WAEC fees

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

File Photo: NAF Helicopter. [Channels TV]

Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashlands in Rivers

Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai at the Kaduna State Assembly to present the 2021 Budget. [Twitter/@GovKaduna]

Kaduna NASS legislator provides free medical surgeries to 600 people