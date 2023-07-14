Breaking news:
Court adjourns Doguwa's suit to allow Kano govt study police report

News Agency Of Nigeria

The investigation, the court noted was done by the acting Inspector-General I(-G) of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun.

Alhassan Doguwa
Alhassan Doguwa [Unknown]

Justice Donatus Okorowo adjourned the matter following an oral application by counsel to the governor and the state’s Attorney-General (A-G), M. K. Umar, to allow him study Exhibit 10 (police report) annexed to the further and better affidavit file by Doguwa in response to their objection.

Upon resumed hearing, Umar, while disagreeing with Afam Osigwe, SAN, who represented Doguwa, said that the state government was not looking for the lawmaker because of the violence that erupted during the Feb. 25 presidential and national assembly elections in Kano or on the firearm issue.

He said contrary to the argument of the learner silk, Doguwa was wanted in Kano to answer to the allegation of homicide preferred against him by the state government.

Justice Okorowo then asked Umar if he had read Exhibit 10 attached to Doguwa’s further and better affidavit but Umar admitted he was yet to see the exhibit.

The judge said in the exhibit, which was the second report of the police, the outcome of the investigation showed that the embattled lawmaker was absolved of any complicity in the killings that took place during the electioneering period.

Umar, therefore, asked for an adjournment to allow him study the exhibit and for further instruction from his clients and the matter was adjourned until Sept. 25 for continuation of hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Doguwa, through his lawyer, had filed a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/831/23 to seek for an order enforcing its fundamental rights.

In the suit, the lawmaker, who represents Doguwa/Tundun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives, sued the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the I-G, the executive governor of Kano State and the A-G as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

In a motion ex-parte earlier moved by Osigwe on June 20, Doguwa sought the protection of the court against alleged plan by the state government to rearrest and detain him in connection with the electoral violence that ensued during the presidential and national assembly elections leading to the death of some people in the state.

Justice Okorowo had ordered the parties in the suit to maintain status pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

Although the judge did not grant all the prayers sought, he ordered Doguwa to put the defendants on notice for them to show cause why his prayers should not be granted in the next adjourned date.

When the matter came up on June 27, the court adjourned until today after Osigwe complained that he was served late with the defence response and he would need time to reply.

Justice Okorowo, who adjourned the case, extended the earlier interim order directing parties to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the main matter.

