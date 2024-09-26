Court adjourns Bello’s ₦3bn money laundering trial to Oct 25 for cross-exam

Justice Obiora Egwuatu adjourned the matter after he overruled an oral application by counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, opposing the defence request for an adjournment.

The lawyers to the defence, Aliyu Abubakar, SAN, and Nuireni Jimoh, SAN, had sought an adjournment to enable them to study the witness’ proof of evidence served on them. It would be recalled that the anti-graft agency, on Tuesday, called Abdullahi, an Abuja-based Bureau De Change (BDC) Operator, to give evidence concerning the alleged money laundering charge preferred against the defendants.

The EFCC, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/573/2022, is prosecuting Bello and three others on an alleged ₦3 billion money laundering charge. While Bello is the 1st defendant, Yakubu Adabenege, Abba Adaudu, and Iyadi Sadat are 2nd to 4th defendants respectively. Upon resumed hearing, the PW-3 continued with his evidence-in-chief led by Oyedepo.

The witness gave evidence concerning cash inflow into his Access Bank’s company and personal accounts. After completing his testimony, a lawyer to Bello (1st defendant), Aliyu Abubakar, SAN, sought an adjournment to enable him to study the witness’ proof of evidence.

Abubakar said he would have commenced the cross-examination but due to the voluminous documents served on him, he would need more time to study them. Nureini Jimoh, SAN, who appeared for other defendants, aligned himself with Abubakar’s submission. However, Oyedepo objected to the application.

He argued that the proof of evidence of the witness was served on the defence on February 6, 2023; including the statements of account, etc.

“No fresh document was served on them,”

“Subject to my lord's convenience, cross-examination of the witness should start.

“I urge my lord to refuse their application,” he said.

Justice Egwuatu, in a short ruling, said he was inclined to grant the defence counsel’s application for them to prepare for their defence.

“The prosecution application is hereby refused,” he added.