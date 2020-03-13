The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yola.

Ahijo said that the development had saved the hospital a lot of fund used to be spent on imported sanitisers, particularly with the outbreak of Lassa fever and Coronavirus.

“Following the outbreak of Lassa fever and Coronavirus, we realised that we have to buy a lot of water sanitisers in the hospital and the cost is very much to us.

“So, I called the engineering staff and say why not we produce our own. I looked at the Act that established the hospital which gave us the backing of the law to do so.

“We have produced for our local consumption for now. We are thinking maybe we can extend it to the society and other institutions,” Ahijo said.

The chief medical director assured that with time the hospital would take steps to patent the product as prescribed by law.

NAN reports that the product is called “Sapta”, meaning cleanliness in Hausa.