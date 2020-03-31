Members of the House of Representatives have decided to donate their salaries for two months to support Nigeria's battle to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, made this announcement during a taped statement on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

"We have in the House of Representatives jointly contributed 100% of our salaries for the next two months to the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria," he said.

The Speaker noted that the contribution will support provisions for the welfare of frontline medical professionals and healthcare workers, and other interventions to provide for the well-being of Nigerians.

He said the salaries of all members for the months of March and April will be transferred to the national relief fund.

The contribution, he said, is independent of individual efforts by members to alleviate the suffering brought on by the virus and to improve the living conditions of citizens in their constituencies.

Gbajabiamila called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make cash grants available to the 774 local government areas in the country for the provision of food and other essentials to at-risk individuals and communities.

He assured that the House will exercise oversight authorities to ensure faithful administration of all emergency funds so that they serve the purpose they are intended.

At the time of this report, Nigeria has recorded 135 cases of coronavirus in 12 states - Lagos (81), FCT (25), Ogun (4), Enugu (2), Ekiti (1), Oyo (8), Edo (2), Bauchi (2), Osun (5), Rivers (1), Benue (1), and Kaduna (3).

Nine people have recovered and two have died.