The state’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Nimkong Ndam, revealed this to newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Jos on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

“After the 14 days period given to monitor the 43 quarantined persons, which ended on March 10 and 11, we can confirm that they are not infected,” he said.

According to Ndam, a team from the Federal Ministry of Health, World Health Organisations, Nigeria Immigration Service and security agencies were in the council area to review and examine the quarantined persons.

The 43 persons including four Chinese miners were quarantined by the State Government after the Chinese had contacts with some people.

The commissioner said that the measure was taken to forestall the spread of the COVID-19, which had killed more than 2000 persons in China since its outbreak in December 2019.

“The isolation is a medical routine following four Chinese miners who arrived Jos, Nigeria on Feb. 25 and 26 from China. We are happy to inform the world that nobody is infected with the virus in the state, but there is a need for us to focus on the preventive measures,” he said.