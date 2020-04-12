Healthcare workers and their relatives have been left panicking after a pregnant woman was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) at the Ayinke House, after she had passed on.

Located within the premises of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja, the Lagos state capital, Ayinke House is Nigeria’s biggest maternity hospital with a 170-bed capacity.

The pregnant woman died after delivery.

A doctor at the hospital tells Pulse on condition of anonymity that the Covid-19 patient’s case “wasn't an autopsy though. The tests were taken before she died but came out after she was dead. It means a lot of our healthcare team has been exposed again unfortunately.”

Healthcare workers are being monitored

In a statement issued on Saturday, April 11, 2020, the hospital’s Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof Tokunboh Fabamwo said “a case of puerperal sepsis with a high index of suspicion of Covid-19 was admitted on Wednesday. LASUTH management was notified on Thursday about the suspicion.

“The normal protocol for testing was activated and the test was carried out. The patient eventually died this morning and the test came out positive. The corpse is awaiting evacuation to Yaba. The emergency unit where she was managed will be fumigated immediately and shut down for 48 hours.

“All the doctors and nurses as well as other health workers who came in contact with the patient are being audited regarding the practice of universal precautions. The news from HOD Ob Gyn is that it was unlikely any of them did not practice universal precautions since there was a high level of suspicion.

“In case we find any staff who came in contact without precautions, such staff will self isolate and be tested in 5 days time.

“The Honourable Commissioner for Health has been briefed about the development and is in total agreement with all the steps that we are taking.”

Lagos is the epicenter of Nigeria’s coronavirus outbreak.

Nigeria has confirmed 318 cases of Covid-19, with 10 deaths and 70 recoveries as of April 11.

174 of these cases have been diagnosed and treated in Lagos.

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced Saturday that 50 Covid-19 patients have so far been successfully managed and discharged from the city’s isolation facilities.