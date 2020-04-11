Nigeria has recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the country to 318.

Eleven out of the 13 new cases were recorded in Lagos, while one case each were confirmed in Delta and Kano state.

While this is the index case in Kano, the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos has now risen to 174.

As Kano joined the states with confirmed cases of the virus in the country, the disease has now spread to 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

This development has also brought the number of confirmed cases in Delta state to three.

Nigeria also recorded three new coronavirus deaths on Saturday.

While announcing the new cases, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 with 10 deaths had been reported in Nigeria as at 9:30 pm on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

70 patients who have fully recovered from the disease have also been discharged.