Contrary to a report that six people who tested positive for coronavirus escaped from an isolation centre in Osun state, the state government has said that only one person is missing at the centre.

Earlier reports stated that the six coronavirus patients escaped from their isolation centre in Ejigbo area of the state on Friday evening.

In its report, the Daily Trust said an official of Osun state government said that a manhunt had been launched for the patients.

But Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the report did not emanate from Osun state government.

He said, “There is nothing like that. The report is not true. The statement being circulated is not from the state government because it was not signed by any government officials.”

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode also denied the report in a statement on Saturday, saying only one person was missing after a headcount was conducted.

Egbemode said the state government is investigating the matter adding that the missing persons would be brought back to the Isolation centre.

She said, “Our attention has been drawn to a story purporting that six persons were missing from our Isolation centre in Ejigbo.

“One of the writers quoted a non-existent statement from the government to lend some measure of credibility to the story.

“Nothing can be further from the truth. As a government, we have not issued any statement to confirm or deny such a story.

“Besides, a quick check showed that the name and number of the first person on the list of the purported missing patients, is indeed currently in our facility in Ejigbo.

“This morning we embarked on a headcount and found out that only one person could not be accounted for by officials stationed at the Isolation centre out of the 127 persons.

“The state government is currently investigating the matter and will ensure that the two missing persons are brought back to the Isolation centre and we will also ensure we trace all their contacts.

“We want to reiterate that any official(s) found culpable will also be dealt with accordingly.

“We implore members of the public to discountenance the alarm being raised. We will continue to do everything to protect the lives of our citizens in this fight against Coronavirus,”