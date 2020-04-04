Six persons who tested positive for coronavirus have escaped from their isolation centre in Osun state.

The six patients according to Nigerian Tribune belong to a cluster of COVID-19 cases who recently returned to the state from Ivory Coast.

Upon their return to Nigeria Saturday, March 28, 2020, Osun state government immediately isolated the travellers at Gedu in Ejigbo.

But six of them escaped from the isolation centre on Friday night.

An official who spoke to Daily Trust said the state government has launched a manhunt for the patients.

Below are the names of the six persons with their phone numbers and addresses, as sent to Pulse by a source.

1. LAWAL Waliyulah, Masifa Ejigbo, 08063691573

2. LASISI Murafat, Olugbodi’s compd Ejigbo, +22505368845. C/o Ganiyat Alabi, 08075441187

3. Yusuff Afees, Ile Alawe, Ejigbo, 07011196193

4. Isola Abibat, Ile Olori, Ejigbo, 08055905010

5. Nua Oyeleye, Ile Jesu, Oguro Ejigbo, 08109375276

6. Juel Olasupo, Ile Baale Ejigbo, 08149584397