The Ogun state government has opened its coronavirus (COVID-19) Walk-in and Drive-through testing centre to the public.

The measure is aimed at ramping up tests for possible coronavirus cases in the state.

The state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, made this announcement on his official Twitter account on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Ogun state, with 35 confirmed cases of coronavirus at the time of this report, is one of the most hit in the country. Lagos, the nation's commercial hub, is the epicenter of the outbreak in Nigeria with 657 cases.

The Walk-in and Drive-through testing centre, located in Ijamido Town hall, Opposite Ansar-ud-Deen Comprehensive College in Ota, is the first of its kind in the country.

Ogun state commences Walking and Drive-through tests for Coronavirus. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]

The centre is equipped with a protective glass box that allows health personnel take samples of suspected patients without being exposed to infections from persons whose samples are being collected.

According to Gov. Abiodun, "Our health workers have started using Nigeria's pioneer protective glass box we installed in the Ogun State Walk-in & Drive-through Testing Centre at the Ijamido Town hall, Opposite Ansar-u-Deen Comprehensive College in Ota."

The Governor also said that identified patients and those who reported voluntarily have deposited their samples which have been transferred for testing and are now awaiting results.

"The protective glass box protects health personnel from risk of infection from persons whose samples are being taken. This is the primary advantage why the State Ministry of Health devised this equipment and method.

"A number of suspected patients, who were identified or voluntarily reported, have given samples that have been transferred for testing and results will be ready for assessment in a short time," said Abiodun.

On Friday, April 24, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Nigeria recorded additional 114 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total to 1095 with 32 deaths. 208 patients have recovered from the virus and have been discharged.