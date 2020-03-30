The Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Mr Musa Lawan disclosed this in a statement issued by the NNPC’s spokesman, Dr Kennie Obateru in Abuja, on Monday.

He said that the move was to ensure that the Presidential directive on the lockdown of some states was adhered to without concerns about availability of petroleum products.

He added that the activation was also one of the measures to guarantee seamless distribution of fuel across the country throughout the period of the lockdown and beyond.

“The PPMC workforce have been mobilised to provide loading services throughout the period of the envisaged lockdown.

“If you recall, two days ago, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, stated that we have 60 days sufficiency of Premium Motor Spirit.

“That is very correct, as a matter of fact, we have about 2.68 billion litres of petrol in-country and in marine storage. At the prevailing daily consumption rate of 45 million litres, that translates to roughly 60 days,’’ he said.

Lawan called on motorists and other consumers of petroleum products not to engage in hoarding or panic buying of petrol, noting that the Corporation was ready to provide enough products across the country.

He also disclosed that two more petrol laden vessels were expected to berth at the Ports by Tuesday, adding that the vessels would be discharging 250 million litres of petrol.

On the recent complaints of non-availability of personal protective equipment against the Coronavirus for tanker drivers by the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Lawan assured that the PPMC was engaging with the stakeholders to address the issue of safety kits for tanker drivers.