The Nigerian Senate has adjourned plenary sessions for two weeks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sweeping the world.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan made the announcement after a closed-door session on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Even though senators will not resume at the National Assembly until April 7, Lawan said urgent issues will still be attended to if the need arises.

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has called on the Federal Government to put effective measures in place to combat coronavirus [Twitter/@DrAhmadLawan]

The senator called on the Federal Government to devote special funds to fight the virus, including giving financial and other resource assistance to state governments.

"The senate committees on health and primary healthcare and communicable diseases will continue to engage on the federal ministry of health and presidential taskforce on COVID-19," he said.

Nigeria has recorded 42 positive cases in six states - Lagos (29), FCT (7), Ogun (3), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), and Edo (1).

Two of the cases have recovered and been discharged, while the nation's first coronavirus death was announced on Monday.