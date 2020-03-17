Doctors in Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja, have just announced that they are proceeding on an “indefinite strike,” even as Nigeria grapples with the contagious Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Premium Times reports that the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Abuja chapter, announced their decision about an hour after the third case of Covid19 was confirmed in Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos.

The doctors say they deliberated extensively on the health threat posed by the coronavirus scare, their work conditions, and patient care before arriving at the “difficult decision.”

No pay for two months

ARD President, Roland Aigbovo, says the industrial action became necessary after the FCT administration refused to pay them their basic salaries for more than two months.

Aigbovo adds that their members have been thrown into financial distress due to the non-payment of their salaries and despite repeated warnings and ultimatum, nothing has been done by the authorities.

He says there has been salary irregularities and shortfalls since the migration to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System by the FCTA.

The union leader adds that other health workers who are also affected by the salary shortfalls, will join the mass action within 48 hours if their demands “which are the same with ours, are not met.”