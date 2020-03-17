Nigeria has confirmed a third case of the contagious Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shared the following in a tweet: “The Hon. Minister, Osagie Ehanire, has announced the 3rd case of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“The case is a Nigerian who returned to Lagos from the UK and developed symptoms during her 14-day self-isolation.

“She is clinically stable and is being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos.”

The Lagos State Health Ministry says this new case is independent of the index case. "The 30-year-old Nigerian female returned from the UK on March 13, observed self-isolation, developed symptoms, tested positive and is now receiving care."

Dealing with COVID-19 in Nigeria

Nigeria recorded its first case of the coronavirus on February 27, 2020, an Italian man who flew into the country after a stopover in Turkey.

He proceeded to Ogun State from Lagos for business, developed symptoms of the disease and was isolated at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos afterwards.

The government says he's in stable condition and that his fellow passengers on the Turkish Airline flight have all tested negative for the virus.

Another case of the virus was recorded in Nigeria a week later, from a Nigerian who had made contact with the Italian. However, the government announced that this case has tested negative and has recovered.

There are now 183, 809 cases of the deadly coronavirus globally.

7,178 people have died from the infection, while 79, 911 have recovered from the disease.

Every continent in the world has now recorded a coronavirus case, aside Antarctica.

27 African nations are now treating patients with coronavirus.