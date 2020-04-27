The President and Chairman of NBCC, Mr Kayode Falowo, made this known in Lagos on Monday.

Falowo, in a statement made available to newsmen, said the chamber recognised the positive impact of private sector partnership, hence, all hands must be on deck toward addressing the pandemic.

He said that the amount was realised through donations from some member companies and individuals responding to the NBCC COVID-19 Relief Campaign.

Falowo commended the Federal Government’s efforts at tackling the pandemic, hoping for the resumption of economic activities as soon as possible.

“In support of the Federal Government’s efforts to alleviate the effects of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has donated the sum of N4,000,000 (Four Million Naira) to the Relief Fund.

“Furthermore, the NBCC will be hosting a virtual roundtable discussion to help organisations navigate through the uncertainty that the pandemic presents.

“The roundtable will articulate the challenges, the current and future impact of COVID-19 on business and the economy at large.

“Recommendations from the roundtable will be passed to the appropriate agencies of government for consideration and action,” he said.