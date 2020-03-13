The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has said everyone who made contact with the Italian businessman, who was first diagnosed of Coronavirus in Nigeria, has tested negative.

While providing updates to the press, the minister stated that all contacts of the Italian have completed their follow up period, and have been certified free to rejoin the society.

The second case of the Coronavirus in Nigeria has however recovered from the virus.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire updating journalists on the development surrounding Coronavirus in Nigeria. [NCDC/Twitter]

Ehanire disclosed that the second case, a Nigerian, who was part of those that made contact with the Italian on a Turkish Airline flight, tested negative twice to the virus.

Nigeria recorded its first Coronavirus case in late February 2020, weeks after it was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

The first case was discovered when a 44-year-old Italian businessman landed in Lagos, the country's most populous city.

Barely a week after the discovery of the first case, a second case of the deadly disease was recorded earlier this week. The second case had made contact with the Italian businessman in Ogun State.

Meanwhile, as of Thursday, March 12, a total of 43 people had been screened for the virus in Lagos, Ogun, Edo, FCT, Kano, Rivers, and Yobe, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

All tested negative except for the Italian and the second patient who has now recovered.

Over 5000 people have been killed by the virus which has spread to dozens of countries across the world, infecting over 137,000.

Over 70,000 infected people have also recovered from the virus.