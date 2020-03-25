Former senator, Dino Melaye, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to lock down Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Lagos and Abuja have recorded the highest number of cases of Nigeria's total of 46 cases. While Lagos leads with 30 confirmed cases, the FCT follows with eight cases.

Other states where cases have been recorded are Ogun with 3, and one each in Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Bauchi, and Osun.

In a taped address he posted on his social media on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Melaye described the coronavirus pandemic as a threat against humanity that demands drastic measures.

He said, "This is not about government alone, or any particular agency of government. It is about all of us. Hence, all hands must be on deck to combat coronavirus.

"Consequently, in furtherance of all measures and actions taken by the Federal Government to fight coronavirus, I call on President Muhammadu Buhari, as a matter of urgency to lock down the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and the nation's commercial nerve centre, Lagos, via an executive order."

Buhari's wife and Nigeria's first lady, Aisha, recently called for a similar shutdown of activities in the country.

Since the coronavirus disease was first detected in China in December 2019, scores of territories have had to shut down activities and limit the movement of people to contain its spread.

The Federal Government and many Nigerian states have similarly started restricting movements and shutting down social and economic activities to prevent an outbreak.

The Federal Government has already restricted all international flights into the country and closed all land borders. All public workers from Level 12 and below have also been instructed to work from home to reduce human traffic around the country.

Melaye, who lost his seat in the Senate last year, said the lockdown is a preventive measure that is "cheaper than treatment of any ailment".

He called on wealthy Nigerians as well as multinationals, and international oil companies, to financially support the government's efforts at all levels as a show of corporate social responsibility to Nigeria.

Of Nigeria's 46 cases, two have recovered and been discharged, while the nation's first death was recorded on Monday, March 23.