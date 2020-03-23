Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has called for a total lockdown of the country to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Since the disease was first detected in China in December 2019, scores of territories have had to shut down activities and limit the movement of people to contain its spread.

The Federal Government and many Nigerian states have similarly started restricting movements and shutting down social and economic activities to prevent an outbreak.

However, the first lady believes this is not enough as some people still have to work outside the home and could infect others.

"It is commendable that state governors have closed down schools; however, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work. We should not isolate students and expose their parents. Let us remember that they will meet at home. #TotalLockDown #StayAtHome," she tweeted to her over 500,000 followers early on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 35 confirmed cases in six states - Lagos (24), FCT (6), Ogun (2), Oyo (1), Ekiti (1), and Edo (1).