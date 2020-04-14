A member of the House of Representatives, Lado Suleja, says he was forced to donate two months of his salary to Nigeria's fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, had announced last month that 100% of the April and May salaries of all lawmakers in the lower legislative chamber of the National Assembly would be transferred to the national relief fund.

He said the contribution would support provisions for the welfare of frontline medical professionals and healthcare workers, and other interventions to provide for the well-being of Nigerians.

However, while speaking during a radio interview, Lado, who represents Guevara/Suleja/Tafa Federal Constituency of Niger State in the House, said some lawmakers were forced to make the donation.

"We donated the salaries because of the progress of Nigeria but I’m assuring you, most of us were not happy about it, that’s the truth.

"It's just the way you see workers not happy about salary deductions without their consent," the lawmaker said during the interview monitored and reported by Premium Times.

The lawmaker said the donation hasn't stopped him from helping poor people in his constituency, pledging to continue to do so until the coronavirus battle has been won.

House spokesperson, Benjamin Kalu, told Premium Times that the lawmaker's claim was wrong and the donation was a sacrifice to assist Nigerians through hard times.

As of April 13, Nigeria has recorded 343 coronavirus cases in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

91 people have recovered from the virus and been discharged, but 10 people have died.