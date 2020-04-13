Six people who previously tested positive for coronavirus in Lagos State have been discharged from care on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu tweeted on Monday that the six were released from the state's Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba after testing negative twice.

He said the state will not relent until the threat of the coronavirus disease is completely neutralised.

"I thank you all for your continued perseverance especially at this critical time. This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain," he posted.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 176 confirmed cases, over half of the 323 recorded across the country.

The state has now released a total of 61 coronavirus patients. 26 people were released last week alone.

85 people in total have been released across the country, with 10 deaths recorded, half of them in Lagos.

Nigeria has recorded coronavirus cases in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, as of April 12.