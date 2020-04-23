Two more coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Lagos, raising the state's total death toll to 18.

The state's Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, announced on Thursday, April 23, 2020 that the victims died on Wednesday, April 22.

The state also recorded 74 new cases of the disease on Wednesday, as previously announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi [Twitter/@ProfAkinAbayomi]

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 504 cases, 57.7% of Nigeria's total - 873, as of April 22.

Nigeria has recorded coronavirus cases in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

197 have recovered and been discharged and 28 in total have died, according to the NCDC's latest update on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Governors Forum unanimously agreed after a meeting on Wednesday to the implementation of an inter-state lockdown for the next two weeks to mitigate the spread of the virus from state to state.

Many states in the country are already on lockdown in a bid to control the spread of the disease that has infected over 2.6 million people across the world, but implementation has been weak.

The governors also called for the decentralisation of the activities of the COVID-19 response.