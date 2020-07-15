The Federal Government has reiterated its decision that schools across the country will remain closed until safety is assured.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba said this on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, while addressing journalists at the end of the eighth virtual federal executive council meeting.

Despite the demand by parents and the National Assembly on school reopening to allow SSS3 students to sit for the 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Nwajiuba said, schools won’t open until adequate safety is guaranteed.

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba (Vanguard)

As of Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 33,616 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in Nigeria with 13,792 recoveries and 754 deaths.

He said stakeholders are holding meetings to ensure the right decision is made. He added that the West Africa Examination Council is also considering a change of date for 2020 WASSCE.

He said, “We are still meeting with parents over that, we are not confident yet that everywhere is safe, the number of COVID-19 infections from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are still very alarming and we have presented this to parents and all stakeholders in the education eco system.

“We are still meeting with them; in fact, there is a stakeholder meeting slated for Monday next week.

“WAEC on its own part is also negotiating with other West African countries to look at possible shift in date and once they are through with that meeting and hopefully when we are also through with the consultations if there is any change in the ministry’s position, we will communicate.”