The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 says it has noted the concerns expressed about the surge of coronavirus cases in Kano State.

Kano recorded its index case on April 11, 2020, and has seen cases rise in a little over a week to 59, the third highest in the country behind Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

While speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday, April 21, the National Coordinator of the PTF, Sani Aliyu, said the task force has engaged closely with the Kano government to address concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease in the state.

He said, "We do note the concerns about increased reporting of cases. We're closely monitoring Kano, Osun, Oyo, and Edo.

"We note the particular concern with Kano, and we've engaged closely with the state government.

"Because we're increasing the number of tests as we ramp up, there's the possibility that we'll continue to have more and more cases coming in."

The National Coordinator of the PTF, Sani Aliyu [NACA Nigeria]

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, also raised alarm over a fake vaccine being hawked in the northwestern state.

"You must ignore the vaccine being hawked in Kano which is called COVID-19 Vaccine.

"It's yellow in colour. It is not certified by anybody.

"Please, don't patronise the hawkers," Mohammed warned.

The minister said awareness campaigns will continue to focus on advising Nigerians to adhere strictly to social distancing and mass gathering restrictions; wearing face masks; and ensuring good personal hygiene.

Aliyu also advised residents in Lagos, Ogun, and the FCT to adhere strictly to the lockdown ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

"You really wouldn't want to catch coronavirus," he warned.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 665 coronavirus cases in 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of April 20.

188 people have recovered and been discharged, but 22 people have died.