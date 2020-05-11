33 people who previously tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have recovered and been discharged in Lagos.

The state's Ministry of Health announced on Monday, May 11, 2020 that the patients were released after testing negative twice.

They were discharged from isolation facilities at Onikan, and Eti-Osa, according to the ministry.

"The patients; 17 from Onikan and 16 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19," the ministry said.

The state has now discharged a total of 502 coronavirus patients after recovery from the highly infectious disease that has spread across the world.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 1,491 cases, 41.9% of the country's total of 4,399, as of the time of this report.

Nigeria has recorded coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of May 10.

778 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 143 people have died.