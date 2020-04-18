Coronavirus cases in Nigeria have risen to 493 as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 51 new cases in the country.

This is the highest number of coronavirus cases in one day.

The new cases were recorded in Lagos, Kano, Kwara, Oyo, Katsina, Ekiti, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the NCDC, 32 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, six in Kano, five in Kwara, two cases each in Abuja, Oyo and Katsina, and one case each in Ekiti and Ogun state.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria as the new cases announced on Friday, April 17, 2020, brought the total of coronavirus cases in the state to 283.

The Federal Capital Territory has the second-highest cases in the country with 69, while Kano state that recorded its first case barely a week ago now has 27 cases, the third highest in the country.

The new cases have also brought the total cases of the virus in Oyo, Ogun and Ekiti to 15, 10 and three respectively.

The development also brought the total number of confirmed cases in Kwara and Katsina to nine each.

The NCDC announcement also showed that three deaths were recorded as the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country rose from 14 to 17.

The centre also announced that 158 patients have recovered from the virus.