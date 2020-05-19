Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oyo State have increased to 137 as 19 more people tested positive on Monday, latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) have revealed.

In the figures released on Monday night, the 19 cases in Oyo were among the 216 recorded in 15 states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Seyi Makinde had on Monday evening said he would not relax the ban on religious gatherings in the state as being requested for by some religious leaders.

Makinde said his refusal to relax the ban was due to the advice of medical experts that COVID-19 transmission occurs more easily in enclosed places.

Meanwhile, NCDC also confirmed five more positive cases of COVID-19 in Kwara.

The NCDC on its verified website on Tuesday stated that this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 63, with 15 patients discharged and one death recorded in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the update table showed that there were 47 active cases, while 15 had so far been discharged and one death recorded.