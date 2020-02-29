CAN, in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Mr Joseph Daramola, on Saturday in Lagos, urged the government to rise up to the challenge to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

“On our part, we will not cease praying until the disease is chased out of our shores.

“Deuteronomy 28:61 says it is a curse of the law, but according to Galatians 3:13-14, Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law.

“Therefore, we have been redeemed from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and every other terminal disease in Jesus name.

“God, who answered our prayers when Ebola came calling, is still on the throne and He will also grant us victory over this COVID-19,” Daramola said.

“He called on politicians not to politicise the situation but rather join hands together to ensure that the disease does not spread, while also advocating for cooperation and understanding between states and the federal government.

“CAN urges every church to make water, soap and hand sanitisers available for worshipers before and after service, beginning from tomorrow (Sunday).

“We appeal to all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and political persuasions, to embrace simple rules of hygiene regularly, for safety reasons.

“Avoid panicking; ensure regular washing of hands with water, soap and sanitisers. Avoid crowded places and people who are coughing or sneezing.

“Cover your mouths and noses with handkerchief or tissue while sneezing or coughing. And avoid self-medication,” he advised.

The CAN secretary also urged scientists, micro-biologists, virologists and other relevant professionals to swing into action in containing the virus.

He urged people to call the Lagos State Emergency hotlines 08023169485, 08033565529 and 08052817243 which, he said, were available everyday.