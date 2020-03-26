The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government says it is considering banning inter-state travelling in Nigeria to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Nigeria has recorded 51 cases of coronavirus in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, March 26, 2020, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the government is considering the ban, as well as other tough measures, to stop the exportation of the disease to states that do not have it and minimise spread.

The ban will not affect essential services necessary for combating the disease which has spread all over the world with over 400,000 infections.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Other measures being considered by the government include closing all motor parks and inter-state rail stations, and using fire fighting and other adaptable vehicles and personnel to fumigate cities and towns.

Mohammed assured Nigerians that whatever decisions taken by the government will be in the best interest of the country.