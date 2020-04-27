President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians in a national broadcast at 8 pm on Monday, April 27, 2020, the presidency has announced.

"Television, radio and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast," Buhari's media aide, Femi Adesina, said.

The president will be expected to give Nigerians an update on his government's efforts towards containing the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.

The highlight of the address will revolve around the president's lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Buhari had ordered all three locations locked down since March 30 to contain the outbreak.

Nigeria has recorded 1,273 coronavirus cases in 32 states and the FCT, as of April 26.

239 people have recovered, but 40 people have died.