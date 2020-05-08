The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has denied rumours circulating on social media that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Abayomi is the deputy incident commander of the state's COVID-19 intervention team and has been a prominent figure in its response to the outbreak.

He announced on his Twitter account early on Friday, May 8, 2020 that the public should disregard the reports that he tested positive.

"It is evident that the fake news is calculated at causing panic and unnecessary anxiety amongst the populace," he tweeted.

The Lagos State government also issued a statement to describe the reports as "absolute falsehood, fabricated by mischief makers".

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 1,491 cases, 42.3% of the country's total of 3,526, as of the time of this report.

Abayomi announced on Thursday, May 7 that 10 people associated with the Lagos State House in Marina tested positive for the disease.

The State House is the official residence of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his family.

Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Joke, tested negative after three consecutive tests, according to Abayomi.

Nigeria has recorded coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of May 7.

601 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 107 people have died.