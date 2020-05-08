16 of the almajiri students recently repatriated from Kano have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jigawa.

The governors in northern states recently agreed to ban the almajiri system as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The system is a form of education that requires young children to be sent far away from their homes to Islamic scholars.

The governors agreed to evacuate the children back to their parents or states of origin to minimise their exposure to the disease that has infected over 3.7 million people across the world.

In the past week, Jigawa has received over 1,000 almajiris from Kano, Gombe, Nasarawa, and Kaduna.

607 of them were from Kano which has recorded the second highest number of coronavirus cases of any state in the country, behind Lagos.

Almajiri students returned from Kano have also tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Kaduna and Bauchi [Facebook/Jigawa State New Media Office]

Jigawa's Commissioner for Health, Abba Zakari, announced on Thursday, May 7, 2020 that 16 of the almajiris have tested positive from 45 samples recently returned from the lab.

The infected patients have been transferred to the state's isolation centre for treatment.

Zakari noted that those who have tested negative will soon be reunited with their families and receive N10,000 each, as well as clothes.

Many states in the north have exchanged almajiri students among themselves since the decision was made two weeks ago, but some have rejected transfers for technical reasons.

At least 65 almajiri students repatriated from Kano have also tested positive in Kaduna, and seven in Bauchi.

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced on Monday, May 4 that the task force will hold discussions with the governors to highlight the risks of moving the children around.