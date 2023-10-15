Controversial cleric El-Zakzaky bags honorary PhD from Iranian university

The presentation took place at a convocation ceremony organised by the university on Saturday, October 14, 2023, a statement by Dr. Fatima Ismaeel Hassan, a member of IMN, confirmed.

According to Hassan, the university said El-Zakzaky was found deserving of the award following his education and struggle in life.

“After thorough study of the life, education, and struggle of the Sheikh, the Senate of the University unanimously approved the award of an honorary doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) to Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky (H) on World Studies: Peace and Conflict Resolution," the statement read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Hassan congratulated El-Zakzaky on the honour and urged the people to strive for the emancipation of mankind from slavery, injustice, and tyranny.

“The University of Tehran is among the top 500 universities in the world. According to the Centre for World University Rankings, the University of Tehran was ranked 2nd in Iran, 157th in Asia, and 495th in the world," the statement noted.

Born on April 28, 1953, El-Zakzaky is the leader of the Shiite sect in Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, members of his IMN have had a series of run-ins with both the Kaduna State and Federal Governments, leading to the leader’s arrest and his subsequent prosecution by the authorities.

His incarceration sparked protests in Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as his followers continued to demand his unconditional release.