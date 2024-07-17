Consider state, LG’s ability to pay before setting minimum wage, PDP govs tell FG

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State made the call in a communique issued at the end of the forum’s meeting at the Government House, Enugu on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that all the PDP Governors attended the meeting, its National Working committees and other organs except Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Reading the communique, Mohammed noted that the minimum wage negotiation was becoming unduly protracted in the face of unprecedented hardship and impoverishment of the majority of the people.

While reiterating the forum’s full support for labour demand, the Chairman said the agreement must be taken to consider the ability to pay by the sub-national, Federal Government and the third tier of government.

“The labour demand which is substantially salary raise is eminently justified and therefore called for proper support of the forum.

“While negotiations are ongoing, we appeal for restraining of utterance and actions that could lead to a complete breakdown of law and order and ultimately lead to the collapse of the economy,” he said.

On the economy, Mohammed expressed dismay and great concern about the mismanagement of the economy by the APC-led government, urging them to take proactive measures to save Nigeria from collapsing.

Mohammed added that the forum would continue to support the autonomy of the local government as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and as ruled by the Supreme Court.

According to him, PDP Governors believe in the efficacy of the local government system which ensures that governance is brought closer to the people as provided in the constitution.

During the off-season election in Edo and Ondo States, the governor admonished all the parties to ensure that their campaigns were issue-based, violence-free and compliant with the procedures of the Electoral Act.

Mohammed called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide an enabling environment that guaranteed level playground, fairness and peaceful elections, maintaining that any act of bias would be resisted by the party.