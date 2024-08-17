Concerned Nigerians urge FG to investigate foreign interference in protest

Malam Abduljalil Yahaya, Convener of the forum, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum is made up of civil society organisations and student representatives.

The forum acknowledged the current hardship in the country but expressed dismay with how the protest turned violent in some parts of the country.

It noted that there was a clear attempt by external forces to use the protest to meddle in Nigeria’s internal affairs.

“The actions of these foreign actors and their accomplices not only took us by surprise but also saddened us deeply.

“The display of another country’s flag during the protest undermines Nigeria’s democracy and inciting widespread crisis is unacceptable,” he said.

The forum called on the federal government to take immediate action within a month to identify and prosecute those involved in the attempt to sabotage Nigeria.

It also urged the federal government to implement initiatives to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians, particularly by addressing hunger and reducing the high cost of governance.

The forum called for a review of Nigeria’s foreign policy to ensure it aligns with national interests and promotes regional stability.