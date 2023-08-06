COAS rules out coup in Nigeria, says Army will defend democracy at all costs

The Army chief made this known while speaking at the Passing Out Parade of officers of Executive Commission Course One of the Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Kaduna State, on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

This comes amid a recent incident in the Niger Republic where the military staged a coup to remove the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum, from office.

But, Lt. General Lagbaja has completely ruled out a similar development in Nigeria, insisting that Nigerians desire constitutional democratic governance and that "the only thing better than democracy for Nigeria in this modern era, is more democracy."

ADVERTISEMENT

“He emphasised that the desire of every Nigerian is a flourishing, uninterrupted constitutional democratic governance, that promotes national values and the interest of every well-meaning Nigerian, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation,” the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, quoted Lagbaja in a statement.

The COAS also stressed that officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army remain loyal and committed to stoutly defend the nation's territorial integrity and ensure internal security against non-state actors such as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Boko Haram, bandits and other criminal elements.