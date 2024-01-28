Crude Oil Theft: Coalition wants Tinubu to probe corruption allegations against CNS

In a petition signed by Human Rights Activists and lawyers in the nation, Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, Comrade Mohammed Suleiman SK, Barrister Aisha Waliki, Esq and Comrade Ogunwoye Samson, the coalition calls for an immediate investigation into the conduct of Ogalla, who is accused of engaging in large-scale corrupt practices.

The coalition, which submitted the petition to the president through the Office of the Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle, expressed deep concern over the allegations.

“At a time when the country is grappling with significant revenue losses due to crude oil theft, it is distressing to discover that the Chief of Naval Staff, whose primary responsibility is to safeguard Nigeria’s waterways against oil theft and other forms of criminality, is allegedly involved in collusion with the perpetrators of these heinous crimes against the Nigerian state,” the coalition stated.

The coalition’s bases for the petition against the naval chief include oil theft collusion, contract splitting and procurement fraud, as well as corrupt practices.

Regarding oil theft collusion, the coalition alleged that naval officers under the direct control of Ogalla have not only participated in the theft of the nation’s crude oil but have also provided security to the criminals.

They cited specific incidents involving vessels engaged in crude oil theft, such as the MT PRAISEL vessel, where the Nigerian Navy allegedly allowed it to continue patrolling the Nigerian waterways under the protection of navy officers.

The coalition claimed to possess evidence, including an authenticated video, showing the Nigerian Navy escorting the MT PRAISEL vessel at night.

The coalition also highlighted incidents involving the MT KALI and MT Tura vessels, where military gunboats purportedly belonging to the Nigerian Navy were seen protecting vessels engaged in crude oil theft.

Furthermore, they mention the recent case of the MT VANNALARIS vessel allegedly loading crude oil illegally off Ondo State, with Nigerian Navy personnel preventing a private security firm from boarding or inspecting the vessel.

The coalition emphasizes that the Nigerian Navy’s involvement in these cases of crude oil theft is consistent and alarming, adding that the crude oil theft persists because the Navy, led by Ogalla, is allegedly in collusion with the criminals.

To effectively combat crude oil theft or reduce it to a minimum, the coalition insists that Ogalla must be relieved of his duties.

On the allegation of contract splitting and procurement fraud, the coalition accused Ogalla of not only engaging in oil theft but also dipping his fingers into procurement fraud and contract splitting, in violation of Nigeria’s procurement laws, particularly the Procurement Act.

They provide specific details of 30 contracts awarded by the Nigerian Navy under Ogalla’s command to a single company, with each contract valued at $537,672.45, totalling over ₦8 billion.

Contract splitting, which involves dividing a single contract into smaller pieces to bypass procurement regulations, is expressly forbidden by Section 20(2) of the Procurement Act. The coalition emphasised that engaging in contract splitting is a criminal offence punishable by a minimum term of five years imprisonment, according to Section 58(1) of the Act.