'Don't grieve,' cleric tells Muslims who can't afford Eid ram due to harsh economy

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cleric added that Muslims shouldn't grieve if they are unable slaughter ram this year.

'Don't grieve,' cleric tells Muslims who can't afford Eid ram due to harsh economy [Premium Times Nigeria]

Adebayo, the Chief Imam of the Falomo Central Mosque, Lagos State, advised on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. He called on those who could afford Ram to show kindness and love to others.

"If the economic situation does not give room for slaughtering ram this year, we should not grieve. Another good time will come.

"Let those who can afford to kill a ram extend their hands of kindness to those who cannot kill.

“They need to know that neither the meat nor the blood will reach Allah; rather, it is the piety with which the sacrifice is done that matters most,” he said.

He advised Muslims to understand the significance of the celebration for their spiritual growth.

“I wish to urge all Muslims to see the Eid beyond the narrow view of merrymaking.

“Muslims should be reminded of the trial of Prophet Ibrahim, which culminated into the celebration.

“The Eid was not a moment of happiness when it started, but it later turned to happiness,” Adebayo added.

NAN reports that Muslims worldwide are set to celebrate 2024 Eid-el-Kabir.

News Agency Of Nigeria

'Don't grieve,' cleric tells Muslims who can't afford Eid ram due to harsh economy

