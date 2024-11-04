Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic challenges - Cleric

Takpatore, while delivering a message at the church’s Annual Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, emphasised the importance of gratitude, not just as an annual event but as a daily practice.

He reminded the congregation that despite life’s challenges, there were countless blessings to be thankful for, such as health, life, family, and friends.

“As a church, we gather together once a year to celebrate our annual Thanksgiving. Now and every day, God deserves and is worthy of our praise, our thanks, and our appreciation.

"So, what the Church is doing today is count all the wonders God has done for us all through the year. And we just celebrate and say, God, we appreciate you.

“As a church, we celebrate in singing and dancing and in Thanksgiving and prayers. And we also celebrate having a time of feasting together."

According to him, the celebration of Thanksgiving is not without an understanding that we all have challenges in the country and want God’s intervention. Adenike, the pastor’s wife, reflected with gratitude on the months that had passed.

She expressed her appreciation to God for Nigeria as a country and God’s preservation. In spite of the economic challenges facing Nigeria, she marveled at God’s unwavering faithfulness in providing and protecting.

“Today, we count our blessings and praise God for keeping us alive and answering our prayers."

She quoted Psalm 23, reminding everyone of God’s role as their shepherd in times of need and trials. She urged Nigerians to turn to God in these trying times, adding that no political leader could deliver the nation except for God’s mercy.

“Only God, the maker of heaven and earth, holds the answers to our needs. In unity and faith, let us find our strength and hope for a better future."