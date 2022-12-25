ADVERTISEMENT
Christmas: Sanwo-Olu preaches peace, harmony to Lagos residents

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged Nigerians, especially Lagos residents, to continue to live in peace and harmony as they celebrate Christmas.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (Guardian)
He said that his administration was committed to delivering more dividends of democracy to residents of the state in the years ahead.

The governor implored residents to protect and use infrastructure provided by the government very well, so that incoming generations could also enjoy the dividends of democracy.

”This is another opportunity to say compliments of the season and to wish all the residents and people of Lagos State a Merry Christmas, a very peaceful holiday season, and a prosperous New Year in advance.

”2022 has been a year of several things for us but it has been a year of prosperity for Lagos; a year in which we have broken all barriers that hindered us before now and you can see purposeful development.

”You can see that our THEMES agenda this year has touched all of our pillars and I cannot begin to roll them out here today.

”I just want to assure our citizens that the government and the people of Lagos State will continue to be law-abiding.

”We will continue to live in peace and harmony among ourselves, and even as we go into this Yuletide season, let us celebrate with moderation and know that the season is for us also to reflect and ensure that as New Year comes in, it is for bigger and greater things to happen,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also urged residents to perform their civic responsibilities during the 2023 general elections and the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

According to him, Year 2023 is very important for the country because it is a year for the general elections and the national census, hence, all have to be on the same page.

”We have to know that we have a responsibility as citizens to perform our civil role in all of these activities and to ensure that all of the assets of the government are preserved and are used well.

”People must continue to ensure that they protect and use infrastructure well, so that generations coming behind us can also enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
