Army Chief of Staff warns against drug abuse among military officials

The announcement came during Gen Musa's visit to the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Buba Marwa (rtd), in Abuja, where he commended the NDLEA for their impactful efforts in combating drug abuse and trafficking.

The CDS acknowledged the positive shift in the international community's perception of Nigeria due to the agency's relentless war against narcotics.

During the visit, Gen. Musa assured Brig. Gen. Marwa of the unwavering support of the armed forces in the renewed fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

He stated the military's commitment to accountability, stating, "On our part, we will not shield anybody found guilty of drugs. We have made a number of arrests in the Northeast, our checkpoints and all; we pick them up and prosecute them."

Highlighting the importance of tackling drug abuse holistically, Gen Musa recommended prioritising rehabilitation for those affected, especially considering the role peer pressure plays in pushing individuals towards drug use.

He warned that allowing drugs to take over the country would have severe consequences for all citizens.

The CDS announced that the military had implemented drug tests as a requirement for training and promotion within the armed forces, citing the real nexus between drug abuse and national security.

He noted that curbing substance abuse could significantly contribute to reducing the current security challenges faced by the nation.

Gen. Musa further pledged to consider the NDLEA's proposal for the military to establish its central rehabilitation center, recognising the pervasive nature of drug use and its infiltration into various sectors, including the Armed Forces.

In response, NDLEA Chairman Brig Gen Marwa commended the loyalty, sacrifices, and hard work of the Nigerian Armed Forces in keeping the country safe.

He expressed gratitude for the military's support in terms of logistics and training, stating the critical role the partnership between the military and the NDLEA plays in combating crimes rooted in substance abuse.