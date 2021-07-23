RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Chief of Army Staff names office complex after late Attahiru

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has opened a new office complex built and named after the late COAS, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

Chief of Army Staff names office complex after late Attahiru. [NAN]
Chief of Army Staff names office complex after late Attahiru. [NAN]

The office accommodation is located at the Headquarters of Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Recommended articles

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Yahaya said that the gesture was to honour Attahiru for his contributions and sacrifice towards uplifting the Nigerian Army.

He said that the new facility would provide befitting offices to meet demands of the recent expansion and restructuring of the counter-terrorism operation in the North- East.

The COAS also said that the facility would provide environment conducive for the staff officers and administrative staff to perform their duties.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG commences payment of benefits to deceased doctors

Ugwuanyi gives automatic employment to widows of officers killed by gunmen

2 Bethel Baptist School students have escaped from their captors

PDP congratulates Jonathan on appointment as ISCP-Africa Chairman

Chief of Army Staff names office complex after late Attahiru

2023: Buhari has no succession plan - APC replies PDP

Graduate who boasted that 'aggressive malpractice brought me this far' now in hot soup

COVID-19: Nigeria records 184 new cases, discharges 32

Nigeria's 6 Super Tucano fighter jets finally land in Kano