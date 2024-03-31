ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Chief Imam of Kebbi's oldest Mosque resigns amid rumoured conflict over money

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner debunked insinuations that Sheikh Ibrahim left his position on monetary issues of being short-changed by his subordinates.

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris [PUNCH]
Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris [PUNCH]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sani-Aliyu, made this known while briefing Newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

He requested the Gwandu Emirate Council to put machinery in motion for the appointment of a substantive Chief Imam for the Walla Jumu’at Mosque.

Sani-Aliyu also endorsed the appointment of the Na’ibul Imam (Deputy Imam), Mallam Mammam Nata’ala to take over the leadership of the mosque in an acting capacity as directed by Birnin Kebbi Local Government Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the former chief imam resigned from the position on a personal basis which was accepted by the Birnin Kebbi local government council and approved by the state government.

The commissioner debunked insinuations that Sheikh Ibrahim left his position on monetary issues of being short-changed by his subordinates.

“Gov. Nasir Idris in his compassionate disposition gave financial support to Imam (leaders) of Jumu’at Mosques in the state to assist them cushion the effect of present economic hardship in the country and help those around them.

“Government has never received any report of sharp practice in the sharing of the money; therefore, the allegation of short-changing the former chief imam by his aides, is untrue,” he said.

In his contribution, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmad-Birnin-Kebbi, ruled out political undertones in the entire saga.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are in a democratic setting, Imam can profess political ideology different from the ruling administration without molestation or harassment. Our governor is all accommodating, every indigene of Kebbi is dear to him.

“Those peddling rumours of political differences as a reason for the resignation of the chief Imam are wrong. Sheikh Ibrahim relinquished his position on personal volition”, the commissioner explained.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oyetola’s aide says Aregbesola may not survive political feud in Osun

Oyetola’s aide says Aregbesola may not survive political feud in Osun

APC women leader suspended for criticising Kaduna Governor

APC women leader suspended for criticising Kaduna Governor

3 UNICAL students kidnapped from the school's hostels inside the campus

3 UNICAL students kidnapped from the school's hostels inside the campus

NDLEA burns over 3 tonnes of cannabis in Edo forests

NDLEA burns over 3 tonnes of cannabis in Edo forests

We're all prisoners in our nation - Obi tells Onitsha inmates during Easter visit

We're all prisoners in our nation - Obi tells Onitsha inmates during Easter visit

Chief Imam of Kebbi's oldest Mosque resigns amid rumoured conflict over money

Chief Imam of Kebbi's oldest Mosque resigns amid rumoured conflict over money

Prove Tinubu's minister gave palliatives to bandits or face prosecution - APC to PDP

Prove Tinubu's minister gave palliatives to bandits or face prosecution - APC to PDP

Police arrest fake soldier declared wanted by the military

Police arrest fake soldier declared wanted by the military

NDLEA seizes consignment of psychoactive substances hidden in noodles in Bayelsa

NDLEA seizes consignment of psychoactive substances hidden in noodles in Bayelsa

Pulse Sports

Nigeria’s bid to find Peseiro successor suffers set back as 3 more countries join chase for Herve Renard

Nigeria’s bid to find Peseiro successor suffers set back as 3 more countries join chase for Herve Renard

Samuel Chukwueze: Another false dawn or much-needed Milan upswing?

Samuel Chukwueze: Another false dawn or much-needed Milan upswing?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

A cross-section of students in a Nigerian school

Education is dying in Nigeria, people no longer read books – Afenifere leader

Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]

Lagos fully ready for state police – Attorney General

Bandits release 287 Kaduna schoolchildren after 16 days in captivity

Bandits release Kaduna schoolchildren after 16 days in captivity