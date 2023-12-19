Cherubim & Seraphim church in Kaduna honours Sheikh Gumi for promoting peace
The pastor of the church said Gumi was honoured for his remarkable contributions to humanity.
The pastor of the church, Christopher Solomon, explained that the selection of Gumi and Buru was a result of their remarkable contributions to humanity and their dedicated efforts towards peace.
He added that the duo were recognized as ‘Peace Ambassadors’ for “their unwavering commitment to peace-building in the state.”
“Their efforts in promoting religious tolerance and fostering better understanding have played a significant role in mitigating religious extremism and attacks among adherents of different faith-based organizations,” he said.
While receiving the awards, Buru and Gumi called on Muslims and Christians to consistently live in peace and harmony with one another.
They also appealed to governments at state and federal levels to address the prevailing security challenges affecting various sectors of human endeavours while thanking the organizers for the recognition.
The award recipients also prayed for peace and stability in the state and the country at large.
Contrary to the reasons given for honouring Gumi, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele recently called on authorities to arrest the Islamic cleric over his alleged divisive remarks targeting Christians.
Reacting to Gumi’s recent attack on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Ayodele condemned the Kaduna-based cleric as an “evil force” intent on destabilising Nigeria.
It would be recalled that Gumi recently accused Wike of collaborating with Israel to make the FCT an extension of Tel Aviv, and also described him as a satanic person.
