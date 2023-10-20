ADVERTISEMENT
Stop tormenting Christians – Primate Ayodele demands arrest of Sheikh Gumi

Ima Elijah

Primate Ayodele warned Gumi to desist from targeting Christians and interfering with the affairs of government officials.

Primate Ayodele called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Gumi, accusing him of affiliations with a malevolent force aiming to destabilise Nigeria

Gumi’s recent attack on FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, labeling him a "satanic person" and questioning the trustworthiness of Christians with the country’s security, has sparked outrage among religious communities.

Primate Ayodele condemned Gumi as an "evil force" intent on destabilising Nigeria. Speaking through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele warned Gumi to desist from targeting Christians and interfering with the affairs of government officials. He emphasised that every action of the minister reverberates across the nation and should not be subjected to religious prejudice.

"Gumi should stop talking about Christians; he should focus on his own religion. He is a jihadist that this government must be cautious of. Leave Wike alone and let him do his job; stop tormenting Christians. If the minister fails to perform, it's not a matter of Christianity," Ayodele declared.

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Gumi, accusing him of affiliations with a malevolent force aiming to destabilise Nigeria. He cautioned political leaders, specifically mentioning Tinubu, to exercise caution and stay wary of individuals like Gumi, whose actions, he claimed, could plunge the nation into a religious crisis.

“Tinubu should tread carefully with people like Gumi; he should be apprehended and brought to justice. Gumi originates from demonic forces, intending to disrupt Nigeria's religious peace. Although our country has enjoyed religious harmony, Gumi’s inflammatory rhetoric risks instigating a religious conflict if not curtailed by the government. He openly associated with bandits and terrorists under the guise of negotiation during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration,” Ayodele asserted.

In his statement, Primate Ayodele asserted that Gumi's extremist views and associations warranted urgent intervention, even suggesting a comprehensive medical evaluation: "Gumi is akin to a Nigerian Taliban and should undergo an MRI scan.”

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
